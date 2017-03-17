Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day On Rs 339 Recharge
BSNL is offering 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited voice calling within its network under a special scheme priced at Rs 339. The "Combo STV" plan by state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL - for its prepaid customers - comes with a validity of 28 days, the telecom operator said in a statement. Analysts say incumbent telecom operators are coming up with attractive calling plans and lucrative data packs to counter additional competition triggered by Reliance Jio's aggressive entry in the market.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) BSNL's special offer under its prepaid mobile services is in effect from March 16, 2017.
2) The offer is limited for 90 days.
3) The "unlimited data" on offer will come with a "fair use policy" of 2 GB per day with a validity of 28 days.
4) BSNL is offering unlimited voice calls within its network. Calls outside the BSNL network will be for 25 minutes per day.
5) After exhausting the 25-minute limit, the customers will be charged at 25 paise per minute.
6) "The data of 2GB per day is one of the best in the industry," BSNL added in its statement.
7) "We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segments of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL director for consumer mobility RK Mittal said.
9) Reliance Industries' telecom arm - Reliance Jio Infocomm - is offering 1GB of 4G data per day and unlimited calling to all networks for free till March 31.
10) From April 1, Jio customers opting for its Prime service will continue to enjoy the unlimited calls and data benefits under its New Year Offer for a full year, till March 31, 2018. Jio's Prime subscription will come at a one-time enrolment fee of Rs. 99 and "a rock-bottom introductory price” of only Rs 10 per day.