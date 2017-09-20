Jio Effect: BSNL Offers Free Calls, 28 GB Data At Rs 249, 90 GB At Rs 429

Amid intense competition among telecom companies led by Reliance Jio, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced a promotional special tariff voucher (STV) or recharge coupon at Rs 249 which includes voice and data benefits. BSNL's Rs 249 recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days, according to its website - bsnl.co.in. Under a limited-period scheme, BSNL prepaid customers recharging their mobile connection with the Rs 249 pack will get 10 GB of data per day, among other benefits, according to the BSNL website. The Rs 249 recharge pack also includes free local and STD BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls, the state-run telecom operator added.
BSNL's Rs 249 STV or special tariff voucher is a limited-period offer, available till October 25, 2017, according to the company's website.
Reliance Jio's entry in to the telecom industry has triggered a pricing war among operators. Incumbent telecom operators are launching new plans every other day to retain customers and halt Reliance Jio's aggressive attempts to grab market share, say some analysts.
Get #BSNL unlimited calling with our new combo 429 plan. pic.twitter.com/hfjZh3KXl4— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 5, 2017
