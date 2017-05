Vodafone India on Thursday announced integrated plans offering unlimited voice and bonus data to its prepaid customers starting from Rs 19 per day. Vodafone's two integrated "Voice plus Data" plans - Vodafone SuperDay and Vodafone SuperWeek - will enable its prepaid customers to enjoy benefits of unlimited local and STD calling with free data up to 250 MB for seven days. Under its Vodafone SuperDay plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls and 100 MB data on 4G handsets at Rs 19 per day, the company said in a press release. Vodafone's move comes amid heightened competition witnessed by existing operators in India's telecom industry due to aggressive voice call and data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio , say analysts.Priced at Rs 19, Vodafone SuperDay will come with a validity of one day. Vodafone SuperWeek is priced at Rs 49 and will be valid for seven days. Under the Vodafone SuperWeek plan, the prepaid customers of the telecom operator will get 250 MB of data on 4G handsets, besides unlimited local and STD Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls, the company further said.Vodafone India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of British telecom company Vodafone Group Plc, is also offering 100 minutes of calls to other networks as an additional benefits in a separate Vodafone SuperWeek plan priced at Rs 89. Vodafone prepaid customers recharging with the Rs 89 plan will get free local and STD calls on its own network, 100 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks and 250 MB of data on 4G devices, the press release added.

"At Vodafone, it is our constant endeavour to provide the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are delighted to launch SuperDay andSuperWeek under our 'Super' umbrella with the key objective of offering pocket friendly and affordable integrated plans that will appeal to the prepaid customers," said Sandeep Kataria, director-commercial at Vodafone India.

"The SuperDay and SuperWeek packs are available across all retail outlets, website and the MyVodafone app," the Vodafone India statement noted."These plans will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever. Moreover, these integrated plans come with unrestricted repeat purchase options ensuring more value to the customer," Mr Kataria added.Earlier this month, another telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced new broadband plans , offering up to 100 per cent additional high speed data benefits. Bharti Airtel, whose broadband internet plans in the national capital start from Rs. 899 a month, said its new plans were aimed at driving India's digital transformation.Meanwhile, Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a variety of recharge options starting from Rs 19 to its prepaid subscribers.India's telecom customer base grew by about half a per cent to 119.45 crore in March, data from telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) showed.