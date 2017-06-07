Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Rs 5 Unlimited Data Packs In Some Regions

Vodafone India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of British telecom company Vodafone Group Plc
Highlights
Vodafone announces packs for customers in UP West, Uttarakhand
Ramzan Special Packs with unlimited data benefit start at Rs 5 per hour
Customers can subscribe to hourly packs using USSD codes
Amid a telecom industry witnessing Jio's highly competitive tariff pricing, Vodafone India on Tuesday announced unlimited data plans with free local and STD calls priced from Rs 5 per day in the UP West telecom circle. Aimed at the Ramzan festival, Vodafone's 2G and 3G customers in UP West and Uttarakhand regions can enjoy unlimited data for Rs 5 and Rs 19 per hour respectively, according to a press release by the telecom company. Vodafone customers in these areas can subscribe to "Ramzan Special Pack" by dialing USSD or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data codes - *444*5# in case of 2G customers and *444*19# for 3G, it added.
Dilip Kumar Ganta, business head, UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said: "...With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy internet at an affordable cost and share their emotional and spiritual experiences."
Vodafone gave details of of the five packs priced from Rs 5 to Rs 345:
Rs 5
Vodafone's Rs 5 Ramzan Special Pack offers unlimited mobile data in 2G speed for a validity of one hour.
Rs 19
The next Ramzan Special Pack priced at Rs 19 offers the same benefit in 3G speed.
Rs 17
The telecom operator is also offering a calls-only pack at Rs 17. This recharge pack offers local and STD calls at the rate of 30 paise per minute over a validity period of 90 days.
Rs 253
Vodafone's Rs 253 pack in the regions comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited calls (local and STD) and unlimited data in 2G speed.
Rs 345
Also valid for 28 days, Vodafone's Rs 345 recharge pack in these circles comes with a daily data limit of 1GB along with free local and STD calls.
Jio's aggressive pricing has led existing telecom operators to a highly responsive and competitive mode, say some analysts.
Global rating agency Fitch has said the credit profiles of the country's telcom companies are under pressure from fierce competition stemming from the entry into the market of Reliance Jio last year and rising capex required for the roll-out of 4G services.
Jio's prepaid plans start from Rs 19, under which the telecom arm of the Reliance Industries conglomerate offers 200 MB of 4G data to members of its paid Prime service.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio topped the 4G network speed chart for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, according to telecom regulator TRAI or Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
