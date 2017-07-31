Jio Effect: Vodafone's Special Campus Plan 1GB Per Day At Rs 352

Locked in a fierce price war with Reliance Jio, Vodafone is targeting students with a new scheme that will offer unlimited calls with 1 gigabyte of 4G/3G data every day for 84 days, the company said in a press release. Under its Campus Survival Kit, Vodafone is offering many campus hacks to save pocket-money and a trendy messenger bag free. Vodafone's offer comes a week after Reliance Jio announcing a new recharge priced at Rs 399, in which it is offering 84 GBs of 4G data for 84 days.

Vodafone’s offer is currently available for students in Delhi-NCR. The scheme will offer students unlimited voice calls and 1GB of 3G or 4G data per day for 84 days at a cost of Rs 445. The offer is valid only for new connections. The company is also setting up free Wi-Fi zones around popular student hangout spots. Hudson Lane and Kamla Nehru market are among the other locations where free Wi-Fi has been made available by Vodafone.

Vodafone’s Campus Survival Kit also contains a booklet of deals and goodies for students including recharge vouchers, discount coupons from Ola, Zomato and various other brands, along with a messenger bag.

Subsequent recharges of Rs 352 will also offer the above mentioned benefits. "The survival kit is for Rs 445, it includes discount booklet from Ola, Zomato and others, valid for 84 days, post the expiration, 352 recharge will give them same benefits," Vodafone said.