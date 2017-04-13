Jio Impact: Vodafone Offers Free 4GB Data On SIM Upgrade
"Vodafone 4G SIMs are available at all Vodafone Stores, Vodafone Mini Stores or multi brand outlets located across Mumbai," the company said in a statement.
April 13, 2017
Vodafone users in Mumbai who upgrade to a 4G SIM card (with 4G handsets) can avail the free data.
Vodafone is offering 4GB data free on upgradation to Vodafone Supernet 4G. Vodafone users in Mumbai who upgrade to a 4G SIM card (with 4G handsets) can avail the free data. "Vodafone 4G SIMs are available at all Vodafone Stores, Vodafone Mini Stores or multi brand outlets located across Mumbai," the company said in a statement. The new offer comes a day after the new entrant in telecom sector, Reliance Jio, announced its 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer. Jio has started a price war among the operators by offering various discounts, free data and unlimited voice calls.
After getting the new 4G SIM, Vodafone prepaid users get 4GB data free for a duration of 10 days. While for postpaid customers, the offer can be availed till their next billing date. "The free data shall be added to the customer's data balance on upgrading to a 4G SIM," the statement added.
Commenting on the development, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, business head-Mumbai, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 9 million customers in Mumbai. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services."
Here's how you can switch to the new 4G SIM:
* Walk in to any nearest outlet and get your 4G SIM
* To activate the 4G SIM card, use your existing Vodafone number to SMS 'SIMEX <your 20 digit new 4G SIM card number>' to 55199 (this number will be available on the new SIM card/jacket given to you)
* You will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered
* Send the last 6 digits of the new SIM number to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the SMS mentioned in the above step
* Once you receive a success SMS, your 4G SIM will be activated within 20 minutes
* Replace your old SIM in the handset with the new 4G SIM
In case customers face any issues with the SIM upgrade process, they can call 199 or seek assistance from the staff at any Vodafone retail store, the company's statement noted.