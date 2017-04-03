Jio Prime Membership Enrolment Gets Extension: 10 Things To Know

Reliance Jio extended by a fortnight its deadline for migrating to its paid offer - Prime.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, last Friday extended the last date for customers to subscribe to its 'Prime' membership. Therefore, if you haven't subscribed to Jio Prime - which gives you one full year of free voice calls and low priced data benefits - now you have until April 15, 2017 to do so. Reliance Jio Infocomm said on Friday that in just one month, more than 72 million users have signed up for its paid services under the Prime program, "making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world".
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Reliance Jio extended by a fortnight its deadline for migrating to its paid offer - Prime. Jio - which had earlier extended till March 31, 2017 its inaugural free voice and data plan - announced its decision to start charging customers on February 21, offering sharply discounted prices for a year to those who sign up by the end of March under 'Prime'.
2) Jio has further sweetened the Prime deal by announcing a complimentary offer - Summer Surprise - for three months to those Prime subscribers who recharge with a Rs 303 pack prior to April 15. Therefore, subscribers recharging prior to the said date using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) will get services for the initial three months "on a complimentary basis". "The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service," a company statement said.
3) "Considering the unprecedented demand for enrolling to Jio Prime and doing the first recharge, Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio's Rs 303 (and other) plans till April 15. This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services," the statement added.
4) Jio's Rs 303 pack, the "best-selling" offer as per the Jio website, includes free voice calls and 1GB of high-speed data, beyond which "speed will throttle to 128Kbps". The Rs 303 pack includes daily 100 SMS and additional 5GB data worth Rs. 201. Under a "top rated" pack, priced at a higher Rs. 499, customers get 2 GB of high speed data per day, instead of 1GB in the Rs. 303 pack, and an additional 10GB "Data Booster" worth Rs. 301.
5) Both the Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 packs come with a validity of 28 days, the website added. (Read: Jio benefits on offer)
6) Analysts say Reliance Jio's extension of Prime membership deadline was positive for the company. SV Prasad, chairman of Chime Consulting, told NDTV Profit that Reliance Jio has shown very high percentage of customer retention and this bodes well for future retention.
7) Sushil Choksey, director at Indus Equities, told NDTV Profit: "I think the Street was not estimating Jio more than 40-50 per cent subscribers under the Prime offer and possibly in the next 15 days they may have further incremental of 25 per cent...People are a little surprised on the retention of customers compared with the original number what they (Jio) had declared."
"Reliance has a potential to end up with a revenue of around Rs 30,000 crore assuming that Rs 3,000 per customer...on an annualised basis," he added.
8) "I want to personally thank you for choosing Jio, and for being a founding member of the Jio movement," Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to Jio customers. "Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio's popular Rs 303 and other tariff plans. This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing Jio Prime and their first paid tariff plan," he said.
9) "Jio has created the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And we will add another 100,000 towers to our network in the coming months. This greenfield investment - of over Rs 200,000 crores - is the largest anywhere in the world," Mr Ambani said.
10) Cellular operators' body COAI - whose members include Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Aircel, besides Jio - expects the Indian telecom industry to be impacted by Jio's extension of its offers amid risk of cascading impact on banks and others that have large exposure to the telecom sector. The telecom industry owes close to Rs 4.60 lakh crore to various financial institutions and banks.