Soon, your last chance to subscribe to Jio's 'Prime' scheme will be gone. Reliance Jio, which last month announced its decision to start charging its customers from April 1, 2017, will close its limited time offer on March 31, 2017. So, you better hurry if you're still evaluating various benefits being offered by Reliance Industries' telecom arm - Jio. Join Jio Prime to "continue unlimited fun for 1 year", the new entrant telecom operator - which competes with the likes of Airtel Vodafone and Idea - said on its website. Simply put: pay a one-time Rs 99 till March 31 for membership and thereafter, Rs 303 per month to enjoy "unlimited voice, data, SMS, apps", among other offers, as per Jio's website.After paying the one-time Prime membership fee, subscribers can choose from a variety of packs priced between Rs 19 and Rs 9,999 - all of which include free calls and 100 SMS, among other benefits such as subscription to Jio Apps. Jio's free voice calls offering includes local calls, STD calls and roaming calls (incoming and outgoing) to any network pan-India. Customers can also subscribe to the Prime scheme using 'Jiomoney', the company's digital payments solution. Jio is offering a Rs 50 cashback on payments of the one-time fee of Rs 99 and recharges starting Rs 303, the website added. (Here's what you get:

Jio'spack, the "best-selling" offer as per the Jio website, includes free voice calls and 1GB of high-speed data, beyond which "speed will throttle to 128Kbps". Jio's Rs 303 pack includes daily 100 SMS and additional 5GB data worth Rs 201.Under a "top rated" pack, priced at a higher, customers get 2 GB of high speed data per day, instead of 1GB in the Rs 303 pack, and an additional 10GB "Data Booster" worth Rs 301. Also, a "best value" Rs 149 pack includes 2GB of data.Both the Rs 303 and Rs 499 packs come with a validity of, the website added.

: Jio is also offering daily packs starting from as low as Rs 19. The Rs 19 pack, for example, includes 200MB data for Prime customers. Non-Prime customers subscribing to this pack will get 100MB of data.: Under a Rs 49 pack, Prime customers will get 600MB of data over a validity of three days whereas non-Prime customers will get 300MB.: Another pack, priced at Rs 96, offers "unlimited data" where after a limit of 1GB, the speed will be reduced to 128Kbps, as per the Jio website.: Among Jio's "long-term" plans is listed a pack priced at Rs 9, 999, which comes with a validity of 360 days. Under Jio's 9,999 pack, among other benefits, Prime subscribers will get 750 GB of high speed data and an additional 10GB data worth Rs 301.Reliance Jio's entry in the Indian telecom market has led toacross the industry as everybody wants to protect their existing revenue market share, say analysts. However, some industry experts feel the tariffs are not likely to remain low going forward. (Prashant Singhal, telecommunications leader at EY, told NDTV Profit, "Data rates are downward of 20 cents a GB which is lowest data tariff globally andon tariffs to go down and this tariff is good enough for a subscriber to come in and experience data.""For first time in the last two decades, telecom sector is showing negative growth in terms of revenues I would think that further reduction in tariffs would not be justifiable from return on investment (ROI) perspective," Mr Singhal added.