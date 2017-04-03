Jio Records Highest Download Speed For February: Telecom Regulator's Data

New Delhi: Newcomer in the telecom sector, Reliance Jio recorded highest download speed compared with its other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, a data released by the telecom regulator showed here.
According to the monthly average mobile speed data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for February, Jio's 4G average download speed was at 16.487 Mbps.
After Jio, Idea Cellular clocked a speed of 12.092 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 10.439 Mbps and Vodafone India at 7.933 Mbps.
Jio also scored highest speed in February when all technologies (3G and 4G) are taken together. Against its 16.487 Mbps speed, Idea clocked at 8.331 Mbps, Airtel at 7.665 Mbps and Vodafone at 5.662 Mbps.
