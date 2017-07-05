Jio Releases New Offers: Get Up To 224 GB For Rs 509

As Reliance Jio's promotional offers - Jio Summer Surprise and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan - will expire for most users this month, the telecom operator has launched a new offer that provides customers up to 224 GB of 4G data along with other freebies. This comes as part of Reliance Jio's aggressive push to gain market share from entrenched players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. Jio's new offer replaces its recharge packs priced Rs. 309 and Rs. 509, and provides much more data at the same price.
How to get 224 GB of Jio data for Rs 509:
To avail the new offer provides, customers have to purchase a new JioFi device and a new Jio SIM card. The cost of the JioFi device at Rs. 99 includes that of Jio Prime membership. Consumers will only have to buy one of the recharge packs on which the offer is provided.
