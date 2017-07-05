NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Jio Releases New Offers: Get Up To 224 GB For Rs 509

Jio's Summer Surprise and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers will expire for most users this month.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: July 05, 2017 17:25 (IST)
Reliance Jio is aggressively pushing to gain market share from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone
As Reliance Jio's promotional offers - Jio Summer Surprise and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan - will expire for most users this month, the telecom operator has launched a new offer that provides customers up to 224 GB of 4G data along with other freebies. This comes as part of Reliance Jio's aggressive push to gain market share from entrenched players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. Jio's new offer replaces its recharge packs priced Rs. 309 and Rs. 509, and provides much more data at the same price.

How to get 224 GB of Jio data for Rs 509:

To avail the new offer provides, customers have to purchase a new JioFi device and a new Jio SIM card. The cost of the JioFi device at Rs. 99 includes that of Jio Prime membership. Consumers will only have to buy one of the recharge packs on which the offer is provided.



Rs 149 pack: This pack comes with 2 GB of data per month for 12 recharge cycles (12 x 28 days) with a one-time payment of Rs. 149. This means you will get 24 GB of data for a year with this pack at Rs. 149.

Rs.309 pack:  This recharge pack gets you 1GB data per day for 6 recharge cycles (of 28 days each), totaling 168 GB.

Rs. 509 pack: In this package, users will get 224 GB of data with a daily limit of 2GB, for 4 recharge cycles of 28 days.
 



Story first published on: July 05, 2017 17:21 (IST)
