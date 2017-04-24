Jio Says India Consuming 50% More Data Than China, Nearly As Much As US
Elaborating on the 4G broadband network, Reliance Industries said Jio has the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL), on Monday said that Jio users are consuming nearly as much data as on all the mobile networks in the United States and 50 per cent more data than mobile networks in China indicating that India will adopt digitisation and digital life faster than anyone else in the world. "With more than 110 crore GB of data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day, Jio has become the largest network globally in terms of data carried and contributed to India becoming the leading country in the world for mobile data usage," Reliance Industries said in a press release.
The company also said Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world.
"Since commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network," it added.
Reliance Industries said, "The capacity and speed of the network are complemented by the widest LTE reach in the country. Jio has the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And it will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months."