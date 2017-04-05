Jio Summer Surprise Packs Offer Up To 100 GB Of 4G Data
Prime prepaid customers opting for Jio's Rs 999 recharge pack will get 100GB of free data for 90 days under the Summer Surprise offer.
Highlights
Jio has announced various plans under Summer Surprise offer
Jio offering 100 GB free data with select recharge packs
Jio has notched 72 million paid subscribers, it said last week
Reliance Jio has announced a "Summer Surprise" offer under which it is offering 100 GB of data as complimentary benefit under select recharge packs. Jio also extended its enrolment for paid Prime scheme by 15 days. "Jio Prime offers many attractive benefits - the absolute best data tariffs in the industry, free voice calling, access to all Jio apps, and many more periodic surprises going forward. Jio prime members will always get the very best of what Jio has to offer," Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to Jio members.
Under the Summer Surprise scheme, Jio prepaid customers subscribing to Prime are being offered complimentary benefits under various recharge packs. Jio's Prime members making their first paid recharge of Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) till April 15, 2017 will get three months of services on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary offer. (Also read: Summer Surprise offer features, extra benefits)
Prime prepaid customers opting for Jio's Rs 999 recharge pack will get 100GB of free data for 90 days under the Summer Surprise offer. After July, under the Rs 999 pack, Prime members will 60 GB of data for 60 days.
Similarly, on recharges of Rs 1,999 (125 GB of data with validity of 90 days), Rs. 4,999 (350GB-180 days) and Rs. 9,999 (750GB-360 days), Prime plan members will get 100 GB data for 90 days, according to Jio's website.
Here's a list of recharge packs which offer 100GB of free high-speed data under Jio's Summer Surprise offer: