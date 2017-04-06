NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Jio Summer Surprise: Up To 100 GB Of Free 4G Data, Other Benefits On Offer

A Jio customer can subscribe to Prime by paying a one-time fee of Rs 99 and picking from a variety of plans to get up to 100 GB of high-speed data, free calls and SMS, among others.
Jio is offering three months of complimentary services to Prime members on a recharge of Rs 303 or higher
Reliance Jio is offering 100 GB of free 4G or high speed data for 90 days on many recharge packs under its "Summer Surprise" offer. Jio or Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), extended by a fortnight the deadline for enrolling to its Prime program. Jio had earlier set March 31 as the last date for admitting customers under its Prime scheme, through which the new entrant in India's telecom sector will charge a nominal price for its services from April 1. A Jio customer can subscribe to Jio's Prime offer by paying a one-time fee of Rs 99 and picking from a variety of plans to get up to 100 GB of high-speed data, free calls and SMS, among others.

While extending the Prime deadline and announcing the Summer Surprise offer, Mr Ambani had on March 31 said Jio notched up more than 72 million paid customers under Prime in just one month. (Read: 'Your first recharge an auspicious moment for Jio')

Under its "Summer Surprise" scheme, Jio is offering Prime subscribers three months of complimentary services on a recharge of Rs 303 or higher. The original recharge of Rs 303 or more - bought by a Prime customer till April 15 - will be applied in July, when the complimentary service will expire. Let's look at various recharge packs you can buy to get Summer Surprise benefits:

Rs 303: Before Jio announced its Surprise offer, this recharge pack - valid for 28 days - included 28 GB of data with a fair usage limit of 1 GB per day, beyond which the speed of unlimited data was reduced to 128 Kbps. Subscriptions to the Rs 303 pack till April 15 will extend the features by three months.

Rs 499 (28 days): Summer Surprise also extends this pack - which includes 56 GB of data - by "3 more", as per the Jio website.

Rs 999 (60 days): Prime members buying a Rs 999 recharge pack will get 100 GB of free 4G for 90 days under the Summer Surprise offer.

The free 100 GB of high speed data for 90 days is also available on recharges of Rs 1,999 (125 GB of data with validity of 90 days), Rs. 4,999 (350 GB-180 days) and Rs. 9,999 (750 GB-360 days), as per the Jio website.

The Rs 149 recharge pack does not qualify for Summer Surprise benefits.

Moody's Investors Service has said Jio's 72 million paid customers are "credit positive" for Reliance Industries as subscriber enrolment reduces cash flow uncertainty of the telecom business. Also, the agency's calculation shows that Jio will be able to generate a revenue of about Rs 21,300 crore for the current financial year, assuming all 72 million users pay Rs 303 per 28 days between July 2017 and March 2018.

Story first published on: April 06, 2017 11:04 (IST)
