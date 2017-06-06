Jio Tops 4G Speed Chart For Fourth Straight Month: Regulator

Jio led the speed chart for a fourth consecutive month
Highlights
Jio recorded all-time high download speed of 19.12 MB per second
Telecom regulator TRAI collects download speed on a real-time basis
Jio overtook its own performance of 18.48 mbps in previous month
Reliance Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, according to the latest report by telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). The regulator collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Theoretically, a user can download one Bollywood movie in about five minutes at 16 mbps speed.
Taking the pole position among other operators, Reliance Jio logged a download speed of 19.12 mbps during April, even bettering its own performance of 18.48 mbps demonstrated in the previous month, the report said.
Also, April was the fourth consecutive month for RJio to lead the 4G network speed chart.
During April, the download speed on Idea Cellular network stood at 13.70 mbps and Vodafone network at 13.38 mbps.
Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced merger of their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.
As per the monthly trend on TRAI's portal, Bharti Airtel logged average download speed of 10.15 mbps in April.
According to data published by the myspeed.trai.gov.in for the month of March, Jio's average speed stood at 18.487 Mbps till 12.30 a.m, April 1. The speed recorded was the highest among other players like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone. Jio also logged the highest speed in all technologies - 2G, 3G and 4G, the telecom regulator's site had stated.