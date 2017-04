Jio has announced a new scheme called "Dhan Dhana Dhan", offering "unlimited" data under recharge packs starting from Rs 309. "Dhan Dhana Dhan" from Reliance Jio Infocomm - the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani -led conglomerate Reliance Industries - comes days after of the new entrant deciding to withdraw its "Summer Surprise" offer on telecom regulator TRAI's advice. "In order to smoothen the migration from free to paid services, Jio has implemented simple, affordable and regulatory compliant plans in customer interest," Jio said in a release on the Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme. Like its earlier "Summer Surprise" offer, "Dhan Dhana Dhan" recharges will further boost Jio's already strong customer retention under Prime as well as attract new customers to its fold, say analysts. (Reliance Jio in a statement on Tuesday said it has fully withdrawn its Summer Surprise offer "following the advice of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India". For members of its Prime services, Jio announced new "all unlimited" plans "aimed at encouraging Jio subscribers to live the Digital Life without restrictions - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan!"

If you are an existing Jio customer but have not bought your first Jio recharge so far, you "need to do so by 15 April 2017 to avoid degradation and/or discontinuation of services". Those unable to subscribe to Prime until now can "continue to do so by paying Rs. 408 or Rs. 608 (Jio Prime + recharge price) to avail these benefits", according to Jio.

: Jio's "all unlimited" plan priced at Rs 309 includes 1GB of 4G data, which is high speed internet, per day. Under Dhan Dhana Dhan offer - which is limited to one recharge only - Prime members will get 84 GB for 84 days, as per Jio's website.: The Rs 509 plan "for daily high data users" includes 168 GB of high speed data (2GB per day at 4G speed) for 84 days on the first recharge.

Both Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans include unlimited calling and unlimited SMS. Consumers will get 28 GB of 4G data (1GB per day) and 56 GB of data (2GB per day) for 28 days onof Rs 309 and Rs 509, respectively, as per the Jio website."Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri," the Jio release noted.