Jio's Rs 303 Prepaid Plan: Here's What Prime, Non-Prime Subscribers Get
Jio's Rs 303 pack for prepaid customers includes free calls - local, STD and roaming (incoming and outgoing) to any network pan-India - for both Prime and non-Prime customers. The plan has a validity of 28 days.
Jio's Prime members will get three months of complimentary services with a Rs 303 or higher plan.
Jio has seen very high demand for its paid Prime membership. The telecom arm of Reliance Industries has extended the last date for enrolment of its Prime membership by a fortnight. Jio's decision to extend the Prime enrolment date as well as the new "Summer Surprise" offer is expected to further increase user interest in Jio plans, say analysts. Announcing the extension of Prime, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, had in a letter to Jio customers said: "Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio's popular Rs. 303 and other tariff plans. This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing JIO PRIME and their first paid tariff plan." (Full text of Mr Ambani's letter)
Here is what is on offer for Prime members under Jio's popular Rs 303 plan:
28GB of mobile data at 4G speed: After 28 GB, the customers will continue to get unlimited data at 128 Kbps, as per the Jio website.
Prime members mobile data will be limited to 1GB per day under the Fair Usage Policy.
'Summer Surprise': Prime subscribers will also get initial three months of complimentary services with the Rs 303 or higher plan. A Rs 303 plan bought till April 15 will be applied in July - when the complimentary service will expire, the Jio website added.
For non-Prime members:
2.5GB of mobile data at 4G speed
Here's a comparison of the Rs 303 prepaid plan for Prime and non-Prime customers: