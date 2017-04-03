NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Jio's Summer Surprise Offer: Here Are The Extra Benefits You Get

Customers recharging with the Rs 499 pack - which contains 56 GB of data with validity of 28 days - will "get 3 more" under the Summer Surprise offer, as per the Jio website.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: April 03, 2017 14:05 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jio has announced extra benefits for Prime subscribers under the Summer Surprise offer.
Jio has announced extra benefits for Prime subscribers under the Summer Surprise offer.
Reliance Jio has announced a special "Summer Surprise" scheme, under which it is offering subscribers of its paid Prime services initial three months of complimentary services, with a first recharge of Rs 303 or higher. Jio last week extended the subscription window for its Prime offer and also announced Summer Surprise offer. The scheme will be open till April 15, 2017. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio also announced over 72 million Jio subscriptions under Prime in just one month. The Summer Surprise offer is for customers purchasing a minimum plan of Rs 303 till April 15. "Enjoy 3 months of complimentary services along with your first recharge of Rs. 303 or higher," Jio said on its website.

The Jio plan bought till April 15 will be applied in July - when the complimentary service will expire.

"I assure you that Jio will always be obsessed with serving you and delighting you every day," Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to Jio subscribers.

"Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio's popular Rs 303 and other tariff plans. This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing Jio Prime and their first paid tariff plan," Mr Ambani further said, adding: "I am committed to WALKING THE EXTRA MILE for my Jio Family members."
Other recharge options for availing the Summer Surprise offer include Rs 499 and Rs 999. Customers recharging with the Rs 499 pack - which contains 56 GB of data with validity of 28 days - will "get 3 more" under the Summer Surprise offer, as per the Jio website.

jio 999 plan

Those opting for the Rs 999 plan - 60 GB of data for 60 days - will get "+100GB" of additional data for 90 days. The validity of the Rs 303 and Rs 499 plans is 28 days whereas the Rs 999 recharge comes with a validity of 60 days.

jio 100 gb 90 days

Under the Summer Surprise offer, the additional 100 GB of data for 90 days is also available on recharges of Rs 1,999 (125 GB of data with validity of 90 days), Rs 4,999 (350GB-180 days) and Rs 9,999 (750GB-360 days), as per the Jio website.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 03, 2017 14:05 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Narayana Murthy Says Infosys COO Pay Hike 'Grossly Unfair' To Employees
JioJio Summer SurpriseJio PrimeJio Summer Surprise offerReliance Jio

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.