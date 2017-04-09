Jio's Withdrawal Of 'Summer Surprise' May Bring Some Relief To Other Telecom Companies
Telecom regulator TRAI had said Jio's 'complimentary' service offer was not in accordance with the regulatory framework and it asked the telecom company to stop the scheme.
Jio has said it will be withdrawing the complimentary Summer Surprise benefits over the next few days.
Reliance Jio's withdrawal of its complimentary "Summer Surprise" offer is set to bring some relief to the country's telecom industry, which has been suffering from revenue loss in the recent past. Jio earlier this week said it was in the process of "fully complying" with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's order, in which the telecom regulator advised the Reliance Industries telecom arm to stop its complimentary service offer. Reliance Jio Infocomm, a part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, has had an aggressive foray into the telecom market and Jio's withdrawal of Summer Surprise offer will ease some concerns of the industry, some analysts say.
"We were hoping that it would not continue because the impact on the industry was rather severe. The fact that TRAI has now come forward and also decided that it's inappropriate to continue is good news for the industry," Rajan Mathews, director general of industry body COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), told NDTV Profit. (Watch)
The telecom regulator had earlier this week said that Jio's 'complimentary' service offer was not in accordance with the regulatory framework and it asked the telecom company to stop the scheme. The TRAI order came days after Jio announced that it had clocked 72 million paid users and was extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days.
Jio in a statement post-market hours on Thursday said: "Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days." "All customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," the Jio statement added. Reliance Industries shares fell more than two per cent last Friday, wiping out Rs 9,559 crore worth of the company's market capitalisation or M-Cap. The company's market valuation plunged by Rs 9,558.77 crore to Rs 4,56,983.23 crore due to the fall in RIL stock price.
The revenue from consumer services like mobile telephony and data dipped 10.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 37,284 crore in the October-December period, according to regulator TRAI. The revenue of the sector from the same set of services stood at Rs 41,681 crore in July-September last year, it said.
"It's the appropriate call from TRAI because clearly what is happening now is that the impact of these free offers has spread beyond the industry," said Mr Mathews of COAI. The impact of Jio's free offers has been spreading beyond just the immediate industry, including banks, the government and handset manufacturers.
"We believe this is the right call from the regulator... We really congratulate TRAI on having taken this step," he added.
Incumbent telecom operators have blamed Jio's free services of for the decline in their quarterly numbers.
Under Jio's Summer Surprise offer, all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) got three months of complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan, the company said.
"Good thing that has come out of this whole issue is that total consumption has gone up. Volume growth will somewhat make up for loss in realisations," the COAI official added.
Members of cellular operators' body COAI include Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Aircel, besides Jio.