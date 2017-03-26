MillerCoors Sues HCL Tech Over Software Project Delay

New Delhi: IT major HCL Technologies on Saturday said its client MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit in the US against it alleging that the Indian company did not deliver an enterprise software project on agreed timelines.



"MillerCoors, LLC, a client of the company, has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the company and HCL America Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," HCL Tech said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE. (Also read: HCL Tech approves up to Rs 3,500 crore share buyback)

US brewer MillerCoors' charges under the complaint are that HCL did not deliver an enterprise software project as per the agreed timelines.In the filing, HCL Technologies said the project started in December 2013 and ended in June 2016."We continue to have a good business relationship with MillerCoors. We have other ongoing projects with MillerCoors running smoothly," HCL Technologies said."The project in consideration has already ended and we are not expecting any adverse financial impact of the same for the quarter ending March 31, 2017," it pointed out.