NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

MillerCoors Sues HCL Tech Over Software Project Delay

HCL Tech said it is not expecting an adverse financial impact of the same for the quarter ending March 31, 2017.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 26, 2017 12:21 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
HCL Tech said it is in talks with MillerCoors to resolve the matter amicably.
HCL Tech said it is in talks with MillerCoors to resolve the matter amicably.

Highlights

  1. HCL Tech says MillerCoors filed lawsuit against it
  2. MillerCoors alleged HCL Tech didn't deliver project on agreed timelines
  3. Not expecting adverse financial impact on earnings, HCL Tech adds

New Delhi: IT major HCL Technologies on Saturday said its client MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit in the US against it alleging that the Indian company did not deliver an enterprise software project on agreed timelines.

HCL Technologies said it is not expecting an adverse financial impact of the same for the quarter ending March 31, 2017, and is in discussion with MillerCoors to resolve the matter amicably.

"MillerCoors, LLC, a client of the company, has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the company and HCL America Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," HCL Tech said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE. (Also readHCL Tech approves up to Rs 3,500 crore share buyback)



US brewer MillerCoors' charges under the complaint are that HCL did not deliver an enterprise software project as per the agreed timelines.

In the filing, HCL Technologies said the project started in December 2013 and ended in June 2016.

"We continue to have a good business relationship with MillerCoors. We have other ongoing projects with MillerCoors running smoothly," HCL Technologies said.

"The project in consideration has already ended and we are not expecting any adverse financial impact of the same for the quarter ending March 31, 2017," it pointed out.



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 26, 2017 12:21 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 10 Income Tax Rules That Will Change From April. See Details Here
HCL TechnologiesMillerCoorsHCL Tech LawsuitHCL Tech sharesHCL TechHCL Technologies US lawsuitHCL Tech enterprise software projectHCL Tech share buyback

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.