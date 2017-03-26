MillerCoors Sues HCL Tech Over Software Project Delay

New Delhi: IT major HCL Technologies on Saturday said its client MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit in the US against it alleging that the Indian company did not deliver an enterprise software project on agreed timelines.
HCL Technologies said it is not expecting an adverse financial impact of the same for the quarter ending March 31, 2017, and is in discussion with MillerCoors to resolve the matter amicably.
"MillerCoors, LLC, a client of the company, has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the company and HCL America Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," HCL Tech said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE. (Also read: HCL Tech approves up to Rs 3,500 crore share buyback)
