Mindtree Q3 Net Profit Falls 26.7% To Rs 103 Crore

New Delhi: IT firm Mindtree today posted a 26.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The Bengaluru-based firm's net profit stood at Rs 140.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenues grew 7.1 per cent to Rs 1,295.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,209.5 crore in the October-December, 2015 period.
"Strong deal closures in this quarter are testimony to our expertise-led transformation capabilities. We continue to be seen as a primary partner for both the 'run the business' and 'change the business' technology initiatives of our clients," Mindtree CEO and MD Rostow Ravanan said in a statement. These competencies and the company's distinctive culture keep it well positioned to succeed in the "current dynamic environment," he added.
In dollar terms, Mindtree's net profit fell 28.3 per cent to $15.3 million in the reported quarter, while revenue was up 4.7 per cent to $192.2 million from the year-ago period. Mindtree had a total headcount of 16,099 people with trailing 12 month attrition at 16.1 per cent.
The company's board has recommended an interim dividend of 20 per cent or Rs 2 per equity share having face value of Rs10 each for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Also, it has approved the extension of Krishnakumar Natarajan's tenure as Executive Chairman till June 30, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: January 19, 2017 16:58 (IST)