More Cyberattacks Feared As Work Week Begins

London: The fallout from an unprecedented global cyberattack which has hit more than 200,000 victims could worsen as people return to work, European and British policing and security agencies warned.
An international manhunt was under way for the plotters behind the world's biggest-ever computer ransom assault which has affected more than 150 countries.
The indiscriminate attack, which began Friday, struck banks, hospitals and government agencies, exploiting known vulnerabilities in old Microsoft computer operating systems.
