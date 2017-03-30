MTNL To Offer 2GB Data A Day, Unlimited On-Net Calls For Rs 319
New Delhi: Joining the tariff war, state-run MTNL will offer 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 319 from April 1.
"On its 31st anniversary, MTNL announces new plan from April 1, 2017 that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within MTNL network for Rs 319 for Delhi and Mumbai mobile customers," the company said in a statement.
The plan will remain valid for 28 days after which MTNL customers will have to recharge with same value for availing benefits.
"This promotional offer is valid for 90 days. MTNL customers will also get 25 minutes of free call to other networks everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paise for a minute phone call," the statement said.
All telecom operators in the country are trying to match low tariff that new entrant Reliance Jio will offer from April 1. The lowest value plan from Reliance Jio under its special scheme will offer 1GB of 4G data everyday and unlimited calling throughout the country for Rs 303 a month.
