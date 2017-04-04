New H-1B Visa Rules, Singapore's Visa Clampdown Worry Indian Techies

India's tech workers received a double whammy of bad news this week after US policy makers issued a notice which said that being a simple computer programmer would no longer qualify as a 'specialist profession', - a must to get an H-1B visa. Issued just one business day before US Immigration authorities started accepting H-1B visa petitions, the new rules aims to make it difficult to replace US employees with foreign workers through an H-1B visa. Meanwhile closer home, IT industry body Nasscom has said the clampdown on tech visas by Singapore has cut down the number of Indian techies to under 10,000 in the South East Asian nation and could hurt the ability of players to chase future deals. Following Singapore's directive, the Indian government has decided to suspend its review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement with Singapore, even as the trade pact is set to expand the number of goods from Singapore that will attract lower import duties.
