TCS Rules Out Any Downsizing, Says Will Create More Jobs

"We are here to create jobs, not to downsize," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS said.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 11, 2017 20:46 (IST)
TCS ruled out any downsizing and said it will be hiring more people
Highlights

  1. Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant have decided to downsize in recent times
  2. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS ruled out any downsizing
  3. TCS said it plans to create more jobs
Patna: Bucking the trend, global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out laying-off employees in the near future and instead plans to create more jobs.

"No, certainly no," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, told IANS here on Thursday when asked if there were any plans of laying-off employees or downsize as some other big players in India's IT sector have said they would do.

"We are here to create jobs, not to downsize," he asserted after TCS launched a BPO centre here to create new opportunities as part of the government's Digital India push.

At a time when it has been reported that Indian software companies like Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant have decided to downsize, Gopinathan's revealation that TCS is not going to follow suit is seen as a welcome development.

Later, TCS spokesperson Pradipta Bagchi said the IT sector has a bright future in the country with the Digital India initiative on the right track. "We are looking forward to expand and spread our business and connect with more and more people."

TCS operates in 45 countries and has over 387,000 of the world's best trained consultants. The company generated consolidated revenue of $17.6 billion in the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 11, 2017 19:18 (IST)
