No Downturn In IT Sector, Good Number Of Jobs To Come, Says Government
Ravi Shankar Prasad said Indian digital economy was going to reach $1 trillion in five to seven years
Ravi Shankar Prasad dismisses reports of downturn in Indian IT sector
Good number of people to get jobs in current fiscal year, he says
Export of Indian IT firms close to Rs 7.4 lakh crore, Mr Prasad adds
Kochi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday dismissed as "completely wrong" reports of a downturn in the Indian IT sector and said a good number of people will get jobs in the current fiscal year. Noting that the IT industry worth Rs 9 lakh crore today employs about 40 lakh people directly and 1.4 crore indirectly, the IT minister said firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have said they would recruit thousands of professionals in the current fiscal year.
The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of media reports that IT firms in India were in the midst of the industry's largest retrenchment drive due to US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.
"Coming to the IT sector, a lot of things being told about downturn. It is completely wrong. I want to deny it. The export of Indian IT companies outside is close to Rs 7.4 lakh crore. And the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) helping entrepreneurs to export (services) worth about Rs 3.5 lakh crore," he told a press conference here.
He said six lakh appointments have taken place in the last three years of the government.
"I asked Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons... he has said TCS alone has appointed 2.5 lakh IT professionals in the last three years. And they are going to appoint 20,000 new graduates in 2017-18," the minister said.
Mr Prasad said he recently met Infosys COO Pravin Rao, who too completely dismissed the media reports on massive jobs cut.
"Rao said last year Infosys appointed 20,000 people and this year they are going to appoint 20,000 more," he said.
Mr Prasad claimed that retrenchment of 100-200 people had happened in the sector on performance ground.
The minister said the Indian digital economy was going to reach $1 trillion in the coming five to seven years.