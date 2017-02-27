Nokia 3310 Phone Is Back In The Market: 10 Things To Know

Remember the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone that was a rage among mobile users in 2000s? The sturdy phone is back with a bang as HMD global, the owner of the Nokia brand has launched it at the Mobile World Congress at a price of 49 Euros ($52) or Rs 3,468. While it is not known when the phone would be available in India, but given its cult status in the country, the social media is abuzz with demand of its launch in India soon.
Here are 10 things about the Nokia 3310
1) The new Nokia 3310 has a 2.4-inch display, and comes with limited limited internet facilities.
2) It relies on 2.5G connectivity and is powered by the S30 operating system. The phone has a 1,200 mAH battery and promises to offer a 22 hours of talk time and with a month long standby time.
3) The new Nokia 3310 has its famous game Snake pre-installed, though it would have some new features.
4) The battery of the new device is removable, like its older version. However, the 2017 model is rechargeable through a microUSB port. Its single camera is also restricted to 2MP.
5) The device will power through up to 51 hours of MP3 playback, as well as up to 39 hours of FM radio playback.
6) The first Nokia, 3310 was launched in 2000 and according to official figures sold around 120 million units worldwide before it was discontinued in 2005.
7) Nokia was the world's top mobile maker between 1998 and 2011 but it lost out to companies like Samsung and Apple after failing to make a mark in the smartphone category.
8) The Nokia brand was bought by Microsoft and the company continued selling cheaper basic phones under Nokia's name and Lumia smartphones under its own name, but last year, it largely abandoned both businesses.
9) HMD global, launched some new Nokia basic phones last month. It said on Sunday it was looking to launch more new products in the first half of the year.
10) In 2015, Finland chose the Nokia 3310 as one of the three national emojis due to its popularity worldwide.