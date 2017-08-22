NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Ola Partners Google To Offer Inter-City Rides

Users will have to key in their destination on Google Maps. Once that is done, the commuter can navigate to the transit tab and choose Ola as the commute option.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 22, 2017 16:20 (IST)
Ola had in October last year integrated its intra-city cab travel options with Google Maps
New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola has partnered Google for its 'outstation' category to enable commuters to find and book inter-city rides facilitated by Google Maps. "Commuters travelling between cities will now be able to discover Ola Outstation, a smart mobility solution for inter-city travel on Google maps for mobile, thereby, directing customers to the Ola app to conveniently complete the booking," the companies said in a statement. The association will enable bookings from 23 cities to over 215 one-way routes in the country and in the coming weeks, the integration will be expanded to a total of 500 routes, the statement added.

Users will have to key in their destination on Google Maps. Once that is done, the commuter can navigate to the transit tab and choose Ola as the commute option, upon which, they will be taken directly to the booking screen on the Ola app, the statement said.

"Ola Outstation has gained significant prominence in the past year since its launch, this association takes us a step further in making the category as reliable and convenient as intra-city commute," said Vijay Ghadge, VP of operations at Ola.

Ola had in October last year integrated its intra-city cab travel options with Google Maps, enabling customers to discover cab options with estimated fares and estimated time of arrival (ETA).

Story first published on: August 22, 2017 16:20 (IST)
