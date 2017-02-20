On Chandra's Last Day As CEO, TCS Set To Make A Big Buyback Announcement
Replacing Mr Chandra at TCS will be Rajesh Gopinathan, who will assume the role of chief executive officer and managing director from tomorrow.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 20, 2017 09:12 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
From Tuesday, Mr Chandrasekaran would be stepping into a bigger role - chairman of Tata Sons.
The board of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, India's biggest outsourcer, will meet today to discuss a share buyback. Today will also mark the last day of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, popularly known as Chandra, as chief executive officer and managing director of TCS. Tomorrow, he would be stepping into a bigger role, as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. Replacing Mr Chandra at TCS will be Rajesh Gopinathan, who will assume the role of chief executive officer and managing director from tomorrow.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Top Indian IT companies, which have huge cash piles on their books, are under pressure to return some of it to shareholders in the form of share buyback as the overall industry growth slows down.
2) "Nearly all IT companies are sitting on excess capital that is diluting return ratios and has corresponding impact on valuations. A sizable cash balance and an operating engine churning consistent and strong free cash present a strong case for Tier-1 ITs to pursue a consistent share buyback program," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent note.
3) A share buyback program is a way to return money to shareholders. The company buys back its own shares from the market, usually because the management thinks the shares are undervalued.
4) TCS, for example, has over Rs 43,000 crore on its books while Infosys Rs 35,000 crore.
5) Sarabjit Kour Nangra of Angel Broking told NDTV Profit that even in these tough times, top Indian IT companies are generating good amounts of profit and buybacks will be a "comforting factor" for investors.
6) Rival Cognizant's board earlier this month approved a plan to return $3.4 billion to shareholders over the next two years through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.
7) Former top executives of Infosys V Balakrishnan and TV Mohandas Pai have urged the Bengaluru-based IT major to go for a share buyback. "All over the world, for listed companies when growth slows down and there is too much cash, shareholders will ask what are they doing with the cash...about capital allocations. Most Boards around the world will respond with a buyback to show confidence in the company and stabilise the stock price," Mr Pai said.
8) Shares of many Indian IT companies are struggling amid slower growth and concerns over tightening of H-1B visa rules by the new Trump administration in the US.
9) Analysts have welcomed Tata Consultancy Services' move to discuss share buyback and say that if the company's board approves a big buyback, it will increase pressure on other top IT firms to announce similar moves.
10) Analysts prefer buybacks over dividends, as the former is a more tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.