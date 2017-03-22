ORBCOMM Opens Largest Software Development Centre In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has moved its India operations to a new technology centre of excellence for software application development and Tier One customer care in Hyderabad.
Telangana's Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and ORBCOMM's Executive Vice President of Product Development Craig Malone inaugurated the new office on Wednesday.
It is the company's largest software development site and houses web and mobile application developers and customer service representatives, who are part of the company's global team of technical experts focused on the delivery of its IoT products, services and solutions, the company said in a statement.
In addition to supporting ORBCOMM's continued technological innovation, the office will supplement the company's North America-based customer care team, which provides 24x7 customer service throughout the full solution delivery lifecycle for over 1.72 million end-user IoT devices on its global satellite and cellular networks.
"We opened our new state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, India to accommodate the continued growth and expansion of ORBCOMM's business in the global industrial IoT market," said Craig Malone.
"This office will serve as ORBCOMM's centre of excellence for software development and customer care to support our broad portfolio of IoT solutions and deliver the highest level of service to our global customers. We also look forward to collaborating with local technology partners and integrators to deliver ORBCOMM's advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers throughout India," he added.
