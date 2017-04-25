Padmini Pagadala, The Flipkart Employee Who Became CEO For A Day
34-year old Padmini Pagadala who is associate director of designs at Flipkart won the competition to take over as the CEO for the day on Tuesday.
India's biggest e-commerce company, Flipkart's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepped aside from the top job just for the day today. It has nothing to do with the stiff competition Flipkart is facing from Amazon. As part of its 10th anniversary celebration "Big10," Flipkart held a competition where its employees could take part and become the CEO of the company for one day.
34-year-old Padmini Pagadala who is associate director of designs at the e-commerce giant pipped her 'flipsters' to win the competion to take over as the CEO for the day on Tuesday. Soon after taking over she took stock of business strategies, attending meetings with the every other day CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy accompanying her.
"For somebody like me to be selected, its huge and just because I got selected, all of my supply chain communities is like woah this is so awesome and a lot of women that I know are saying wow this is awesome so I truly feel so overwhelmed" said Padmini Pagadala is credited with designing over 17 fulfillment centres and 20 transport centres for Flipkart.
The company started in 2007 by friends Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal is completing a decade this year, and several such events are lined up for the year. On the ground though, big challenges remain- the e-commerce sector is in flux and Amazon is pulling out all stops to dominate India. After a rough of almost 2 years, Flipkart has seen fresh funding of 1.4 billion dollar recently and there's much talk of big acquisitions in the pipeline
CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy described as the man whose job is to turn the company around says the idea is to give employees a new opportunity and explore newer ideas.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented Flipsters to get a taste of what it means to be CEO of a large, innovative company like Flipkart. We have a talented pool of people leading high intensity teams who are helping us disrupt and innovate." said Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a statement.
And its not just the employees who are in for a pleasant surprise as part of 10th anniversary. There are surprises planned for customers, partners, sellers as well in the coming days.