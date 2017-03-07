NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Pan-India Roll-Out Of Recharge Privacy Service This Month: Idea Cellular

The service will allow its customers to recharge their mobile phone on retail outlets without sharing their numbers.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 21:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Both prepaid and postpaid Idea customers can avail this facility, Idea said.
Both prepaid and postpaid Idea customers can avail this facility, Idea said.
New Delhi: Telecom operator Idea Cellular will complete pan-India roll-out of its recharge privacy
service this month.

The service will allow its customers to recharge their mobile phone on retail outlets without sharing their numbers.

"Private recharge is aimed at letting customers retain their privacy by not sharing their numbers. The service was first launched in Kerala in August 2016 and is now available across 14 circles in the country. Pan-India roll-out will be completed within this month," Idea Cellular said in a statement.

The service will be available at no extra cost. To avail the service Idea customer will need to send an SMS writing 'Code' to toll free number 55515 after which they will receive a one-time password.
The OTP can be then shared with the retailer instead of mobile number to get their phone recharged.

"This is especially helpful for Idea's women customers who can choose not to disclose their numbers thereby ensuring their privacy. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Idea Cellular is reiterating its commitment to women's safety with the 'Private Recharge' feature on its V-Top up system," the statement said.

Both prepaid and postpaid Idea customers can avail this facility to recharge their phones and pay mobile bills, the statement said.

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 07, 2017 21:44 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 10 Crore Fetches 275 Crore: Anil Ambani Firm's Gain From Paytm Stake Sale
Idea CellularIdea recharge privacy serviceMobile rechargePrivate recharge

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.