PM Modi Launches BHIM App: Here's All You Need To Know
Unlike Mobile wallets, the user of BHIM app does not have to load money in it as the app is linked to the user's bank account.
On the last day of demonetisation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mobile payment application called BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money, which is a rebranded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).
With the launch of the BHIM app, PM Modi wants to take the use of digital payments to the masses.
Here's how the app works:
1) The user has to download the BHIM app from the Google store available on android phones.
2) After downloading the BHIM app, the user has to register his/her bank account with it and set up a UPI PIN. The mobile number of the user would be his/her ID as well as payment address (PA).
3) The app user can not only send or receive money from friends, family and customers but also from non-UPI supported banks. To transact money with non-UPI supported banks, one has to do it using MMID and IFSC.
4) The BHIM app currently supports Hindi and English languages but the government plans to launch it in other languages soon.
5) Unlike mobile wallets, BHIM app users do not have to load money in it as the app is linked to the their bank accounts. Therefore, all the money transacted through the app comes from and goes directly from the bank accounts, doing away with the need to transfer the money back to the bank account.
Story first published on: December 30, 2016 19:24 (IST)