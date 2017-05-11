'Preview Offer' Of JioFiber, Reliance Jio Broadband, In These Cities

@iamShakirBaba The JioFiber Preview Offer has currently being launched in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad,(1/2)— JioCare (@JioCare) May 9, 2017
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is a provider of telecom services under brand Jio. "The Company continues to make progress on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It would expand the scope of the beta trials over the next few months," Reliance Industries said recently while announcing earnings for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
@iamShakirBaba Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Our network is in the process of being rolled out to other cities - Asif(2/2)— JioCare (@JioCare) May 9, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement