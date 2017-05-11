NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'Preview Offer' Of JioFiber, Reliance Jio Broadband, In These Cities

Jio's prepaid and postpaid offerings have led to further competition in Indian telecom sector since the launch of its paid 'Prime' services.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 11, 2017 15:33 (IST)
Jio's customer care also said the company's network is in the process of being rolled out to some cities
Highlights

  1. Jio's upcoming broadband services being launched in some areas
  2. JioFiber Preview Offer being tested in select Mumbai areas, among others
  3. Reliance Jio Infocomm provides telecom services under brand Jio
Amid heightened competition in the telecom sector due to aggressive voice call and data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio, the market is abuzz about Jio's broadband services - JioFiber. Jio's upcoming broadband services - called "JioFiber" - are being launched in some parts of cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Vadodara. This was said on Twitter by Jio's official customer support- Jio Care. Jio, whose prepaid and postpaid offerings have led to further competition in Indian telecom sector since the launch of its paid 'Prime' services, is testing a "JioFiber Preview Offer" in "select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara", Jio Care said.

Jio's customer care also said the company's network is in the process of being rolled out to other cities. Jio Care was responding to a query posted by an individual on Twitter.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is a provider of telecom services under brand Jio. "The Company continues to make progress on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It would expand the scope of the beta trials over the next few months," Reliance Industries said recently while announcing earnings for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

So far, Reliance Jio has not revealed more details about the JioFiber broadband or its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service - which was mentioned by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani while launching Jio operations in September last year.

While announcing the launch of pan-India digital services with its "Welcome Offer" in September last year, Jio had said: "In addition to fixed and wireless broadband connectivity offering superior voice and data services on an all-IP network, Jio will also offer end-to-end solutions that address the entire value chain across various digital services in key domains such as education, healthcare, security, communication, financial services, government-citizen interfaces and entertainment."

Reliance Jio's customer care team did not name any other cities where the JioFiber Preview Offer was being tested.

Some analysts say Jio's aggressive pricing has intensified competition in the Indian telecom sector, forcing existing players to come up with lower tariffs. Reliance Jio is likely to gain market share from existing telecom operators, ratings agency India Ratings and Research said earlier this month, while revising its outlook on India's telecom services sector outlook from 'stable' to 'negative'.

Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. All schemes under Jio's paid Prime service, which came into effect from April 1, include free voice call and roaming benefits. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio has said.

Story first published on: May 11, 2017 15:33 (IST)
