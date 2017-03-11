Reliance Communications New Offer: 1 GB 4G Data For Rs 49, 3 GB for Rs 149

Mumbai: Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Friday launched a 'Joy of Holi' offer in which it will provide its 4G customers with 1GB of data access for Rs 49 and 3GB for Rs 149, along with free and unlimited on-net local and STD calls, valid for 28 days, a company statement said here.
It also introduced a competitive 3G offer of unlimited data access at Rs 99, while unlimited 2G data access will be available for Rs 49.
"Regardless of the type of smartphone or feature phone being used, customers will get best-in-class data and voice services without any additional recharge or membership-across 4G, 3G and 2G," the statement said.
"At RCOM, we have been overwhelmed by the response that our Unlimited Plan received last year - a validation of our efforts to constantly enhance customer experience and delight. We now take a new leap with additional benefits being offered to our 4G customers, with the 'Joy of Holi' offer," said Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and Chief Executive Officer of RCOM's Consumer Business.
"Additionally, we still see immense potential in the 3G and 2G markets, which boast of 750 million smartphones and data-ready feature phones. We have, therefore, customized special offerings in this space as well, with segmented and value-creating propositions," he added.
