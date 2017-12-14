Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL Recharge Plans Under Rs 200 With Unlimited Calling

The aggressive recharge plans of Jio have triggered a price war in the telecom sector, forcing other operators to revise their plans. Reliance Jio has prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs. 19. Similarly, the country's largest telecom company, Bharti Airtel has also launched prepaid recharge offers with generous data and unlimited calling. The competitive telecom sector has ultimately benefited customers who can now avail prepaid recharge offers under Rs 200 which come with validity of a month (28 days).
Here are some prepaid recharge offers under Rs 200:
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 4.2GB. The daily 4G data limit is 0.15GB. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 300 local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs. 199 recharge plan
Airtel's Rs. 199 plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G mobile data. The pack also offers unlimited calls which are valid for 28 days. The offer is valid in select circles. This scheme allows free incoming calls on roaming but outgoing calls are not free on roaming. The pack also provides unlimited local and national SMS service.
BSNL Rs. 186 plan
Under the BSNL prepaid recharge plan voucher priced at Rs. 186, BSNL offers 1 GB of mobile data for the first 28 days, according to its website. BSNL's Rs. 186 plan voucher also includes unlimited on-net and off-net voice calls - local as well as STD - in home LSA, according to its website. The Rs. 186 plan voucher comes with a validity period of 180 days. However, the 1GB data is applicable only for the first 28 days, according to BSNL.