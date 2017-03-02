Reliance Jio Prepaid, Postpaid Plans For Prime, Non-Prime Users: Here Are The Details
The enrolment programme for Reliance Jio Prime membership will be open till March 31 for an enrolment fee of Rs 99.
Written by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 02, 2017 17:37 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
For Reliance Jio Prime prepaid users, the recharge options start from Rs 11.
Highlights
Jio to start charging users for its services from April 1
Enrolment for Prime membership is open till March 31 for a fee of Rs 99
Domestic voice calls to all operators are free
Reliance Jio will now start charging users for its services from April 1. It has already commenced enrolment for Prime membership which is open for its existing subscribers and those who join its network before March 31. The enrolment programme for Prime membership will be open till March 31 for a fee of Rs 99. For prepaid users, the recharge options start from Rs 11. What if a Jio Prime member does not recharge after March 31? "If you have not recharged with any plan, your services will stop. You will be able to get incoming voice calls and SMS for certain period," Reliance Jio says on its website. (Note: Domestic voice calls to all operators are free under every plan, only the SMS and data limit changes)
For prepaid users, here are the following plans:
Rs 19 (1-day validity): For Prime users, unlimited SMS and 200 MB 4G data. For non-Prime user, only the 4G data gets reduced to 100 MB.
Rs 49 (3-day validity): For Prime, unlimited SMS, 600 MB 4G data; non-Prime data gets lowered to 300 MB.
Rs 96 (7-day validity): Free SMS and 7 GB 4G data with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) at 1 GB per day for Prime users; data limited to 0.6 GB with FUP at 0.6 GB per day for non-Prime.