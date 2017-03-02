NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Reliance Jio Prepaid, Postpaid Plans For Prime, Non-Prime Users: Here Are The Details

The enrolment programme for Reliance Jio Prime membership will be open till March 31 for an enrolment fee of Rs 99.
Written by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 02, 2017 17:37 (IST)
For Reliance Jio Prime prepaid users, the recharge options start from Rs 11.
Highlights

  1. Jio to start charging users for its services from April 1
  2. Enrolment for Prime membership is open till March 31 for a fee of Rs 99
  3. Domestic voice calls to all operators are free
Reliance Jio will now start charging users for its services from April 1. It has already commenced enrolment for Prime membership which is open for its existing subscribers and those who join its network before March 31. The enrolment programme for Prime membership will be open till March 31 for a fee of Rs 99. For prepaid users, the recharge options start from Rs 11. What if a Jio Prime member does not recharge after March 31? "If you have not recharged with any plan, your services will stop. You will be able to get incoming voice calls and SMS for certain period," Reliance Jio says on its website. (Note: Domestic voice calls to all operators are free under every plan, only the SMS and data limit changes)

For prepaid users, here are the following plans:

Rs 19 (1-day validity): For Prime users, unlimited SMS and 200 MB 4G data. For non-Prime user, only the 4G data gets reduced to 100 MB.

Rs 49 (3-day validity): For Prime, unlimited SMS, 600 MB 4G data; non-Prime data gets lowered to 300 MB.

Rs 96 (7-day validity): Free SMS and 7 GB 4G data with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) at 1 GB per day for Prime users; data limited to 0.6 GB with FUP at 0.6 GB per day for non-Prime.

Rs 149 (28-day validity): 100 SMS and 2 GB 4G data for Prime; 1 GB 4G data for non-Prime with 100 SMS.

Rs 303 (28-day validity): Unlimited SMS with 28 GB data at 1 GB per day FUP for Prime; non-Prime users data lowered to 2.5 GB.

Rs 499 (28-day validity): Prime users get free SMS with 56 GB data at 2 GB per day FUP; data limit reduced to 5 GB for non-Prime users.

Rs 999: Validity of 60 days, free SMS with 60 GB data with no FUP for Prime; data limit lowered to 12.5 GB with a validity of 30 days for non-Prime.

Rs 1,999: Unlimited SMS with 125 GB data with 90-day validity for Prime; data limit lowered to 30 GB with a validity of 30-day for non-Prime.

Rs 4,999: Validity of 180-day with 350 GB data, free SMS for Prime users; data limit reduced to 100 GB with 30-day validity for non-Prime.

Rs 9,999: 360-day validity with 750 GB data, unlimited SMS; data reduced to 200 GB with 30-day validity for non-Prime.

Booster packs: Rs 11 for 0.1 GB, Rs 51 for 1 GB, Rs 91 for 2 GB, Rs 201 for 5 GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB

Top ups: These provide monetary value in your core account that can be used to make international calls and SMS (beyond particular limit) etc.

Rs 10: Talktime of Rs 7.7, Rs 20: Talktime of Rs 15.39 and Rs 50: Talktime of Rs 40.48.

Full talktime on the top up of Rs 100, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

For postpaid users, here are the plans:

Rs 303: Free SMS with 30 GB 4G data at 1 GB per day FUP for Prime users; data limit reduced to 2.5 GB for non-Prime users.

Rs 499: 60 GB data at 2 GB per day FUP, free SMS for Prime; data limit lowered at 5 GB for non-Prime.

Rs 999: Free SMS with 60 GB data for Prime users; data limit gets reduced to 12.5 GB for non-Prime users.

Booster packs: Rs 51 for 1 GB, Rs 91 for 2 GB, Rs 201 for 5 GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB.

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 02, 2017 17:30 (IST)
