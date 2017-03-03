Reliance Jio Prime Plans: Here Are Prepaid, Postpaid Options
The enrolment for Prime offer will end on March 31. Jio's customers need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 to enroll for Prime membership, under which they get extra benefits.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 03, 2017 17:19 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
Starting April 1, Reliance Jio will end its free services.
Reliance Jio has announced prepaid and postpaid plans for its Prime offer, the enrolment for which started on March 1. The enrolment for Prime offer will end on March 31. Jio's customers need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 to enroll for Prime membership, under which they get extra benefits. The prepaid plans for Prime starts from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9,999. The postpaid plans come at Rs 303, Rs 499 and Rs 999. Starting April 1, Jio will end its free services. And thereafter the customer need to opt for a plan to avail Jio's services. Under Jio's all plans, voice calls would be free and there would be no roaming charges.