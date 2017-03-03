NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Reliance Jio Prime Plans: Here Are Prepaid, Postpaid Options

The enrolment for Prime offer will end on March 31. Jio's customers need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 to enroll for Prime membership, under which they get extra benefits.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 03, 2017 17:19 (IST)
Starting April 1, Reliance Jio will end its free services.
Reliance Jio has announced prepaid and postpaid plans for its Prime offer, the enrolment for which started on March 1. The enrolment for Prime offer will end on March 31. Jio's customers need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 to enroll for Prime membership, under which they get extra benefits. The prepaid plans for Prime starts from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9,999. The postpaid plans come at Rs 303, Rs 499 and Rs 999. Starting April 1, Jio will end its free services. And thereafter the customer need to opt for a plan to avail Jio's services. Under Jio's all plans, voice calls would be free and there would be no roaming charges.

Here are the different plans offered for Jio Prime and non-Prime users under prepaid and postpaid categories: 

Prepaid:

Rs 19 (1-day validity): For Prime users, unlimited SMS and 200 MB 4G data. For non-Prime user, only the 4G data gets reduced to 100 MB.  

Rs 49 (3-day validity): For Prime, unlimited SMS, 600 MB 4G data; non-Prime data gets lowered to 300 MB.

Rs 96 (7-day validity): Free SMS and 7 GB 4G data with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) at 1 GB per day for Prime users; data limited to 0.6 GB with FUP at 0.6 GB per day for non-Prime.

Rs 149 (28-day validity): 100 SMS and 2 GB 4G data for Prime; 1 GB 4G data for non-Prime with 100 SMS.

Rs 303 (28-day validity): Unlimited SMS with 28 GB data at 1 GB per day FUP for Prime; non-Prime users data lowered to 2.5 GB.

Rs 499 (28-day validity): Prime users get free SMS with 56 GB data at 2 GB per day FUP; data limit reduced to 5 GB for non-Prime users.

Rs 999: Validity of 60 days, free SMS with 60 GB data with no FUP for Prime; data limit lowered to 12.5 GB with a validity of 30 days for non-Prime.

Rs 1,999: Unlimited SMS with 125 GB data with 90-day validity for Prime; data limit lowered to 30 GB with a validity of 30-day for non-Prime.

Rs 4,999: Validity of 180-day with 350 GB data, free SMS for Prime users; data limit reduced to 100 GB with 30-day validity for non-Prime.

Rs 9,999: 360-day validity with 750 GB data, unlimited SMS; data reduced to 200 GB with 30-day validity for non-Prime.

(Note: Prepaid tariffs are inclusive of all applicable taxes.)

Booster packs: Rs 11 for 0.1 GB, Rs 51 for 1 GB, Rs 91 for 2 GB, Rs 201 for 5 GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB

Top ups: These provide monetary value in your core account that can be used to make international calls and SMS (beyond particular limit) etc.

Rs 10: Talktime of Rs 7.7, Rs 20: Talktime of Rs 15.39 and Rs 50: Talktime of Rs 40.48.

Full talktime on the top up of Rs 100, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

Postpaid:

Rs 303: Free SMS with 30 GB 4G data at 1 GB per day FUP for Prime users; data limit reduced to 2.5 GB for non-Prime users.

Rs 499: 60 GB data at 2 GB per day FUP, free SMS for Prime; data limit lowered at 5 GB for non-Prime.

Rs 999: Free SMS with 60 GB data for Prime users; data limit gets reduced to 12.5 GB for non-Prime users.

(Note: Applicable taxes will be extra for all Postpaid tariffs plans.)

Booster packs: Rs 51 for 1 GB, Rs 91 for 2 GB, Rs 201 for 5 GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB.

Story first published on: March 03, 2017 17:19 (IST)
