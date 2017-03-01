Reliance Jio Prime: Plans, Recharge, Subscription And More

The newly offered plans under Reliance Jio Prime are open for enrolment. The Prime subscription can be availed by both existing Jio users and those who subscribe to Jio's services till March 31, 2017. Jio subscribers can opt Prime for a one-time membership fee of Rs 99. Under the Prime offer, Jio customers get a one-year extension of current unlimited data benefits, which are available under Happy New Year offer. Since its launch in September, Reliance Jio's subscriber base has grown at a scorching pace. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani , who is also the country's richest man, said Jio amassed 10 crore subscribers in just 170 days of its launch and expects to cover most of the country's population by end of this year. Jio will charge for its services from April 1, 2017, ending free services that shook up the telecom sector For prepaid users, the plans offered starts from Rs 19 which is valid for a day and offers 200 MB 4G data for Prime customers while 100 MB for non-Prime subscribers. Rs 49 (3-day validity) offers 600 MB for Prime and 300 MB for non-Prime users. Other plans are of Rs 96 (7-day validity), Rs 149 (28-day), Rs 303 (28-day), Rs 499 (28-day), Rs 999 (30-day), Rs 1,999 (90-day), Rs 4,999 (180-day) and Rs 9,999 (360-day) offering different data packs depending on the type of the recharge.

For postpaid users, the plans are of Rs 303 (28 GB 4G data for a month with 1 GB daily data limit), Rs 499 (58 GB data with 2 GB data limit per day), and Rs 999 (60 GB data for a month).

All Jio Prime plans offer unlimited voice calls to all operators as well as free roaming. Booster packs are also there for users if they exceed the data limit of the plan. Rs 51 booster pack offers 1 GB 4G data. Others include Rs 91 (2 GB data), Rs 201 (5 GB data), and Rs 301 (10 GB data).



Subscription For Jio Prime:



A recharge of Rs 99 needs to be done before March 31, 2017 from MyJio, JioMoney, Jio.com or nearest retailer. The Jio Prime plans come into effect from April 1, 2017, the day the existing Jio Happy New Year Offer expires.

First, launch the MyJio app and see whether if it is asking for update. If yes, then update it and sign in to the account. Look for the recharge under Jio Prime and select Rs 99 option. Choose the payment mode and pay.