Reliance Jio Recruitment: Latest Jobs For Freshers To MBAs

Jio's Customer Service team will be required to take up customer interaction and resolve customer queries
Highlights
Jio recruiting over 1,900 executives for its sales and distribution team
Jio to strengthen team to support expansion plans, say some analysts
Positions available at many locations across country, Jio website showed
Reliance Jio is recruiting more than 1,900 executives for its sales and distribution team. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, said on its website - jio.com - that the positions "will be responsible for sales research and planning, demand creation, sales costing and budgeting, establishing sales territories, and co-ordination of sales". Jio is apparently looking to strengthen its team to support its expansion plans, some analysts say. As per the Jio website, the positions were available at many locations across the country, spanning states including Delhi, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
For the position of Senior Digital Repair Specialist, for example, the company was looking at education requirement of "10+2/ITI/Diploma/Certification in Device Care" with experience between zero and four years. Skills listed for the position included customer focus, good communication skills, problem solving and spares operations knowledge.
For the Mobility Sales Lead positions, Jio is looking at candidates responsible for "Planning and achieving Brand-wise and town wise growth with stress upon range selling and distribution expansion, among other responsibilities, with experience of 5-7 years. Although the company is seeking graduates for this role, Jio said preference would be given to those holding MBA.
Jio is also recruiting over 120 individuals for its customer service team, the Jio website showed. Positions listed under sales and customer service on the Jio website included assistant managers, digital sales specialists, digital repair specialists, relationship managers and home connect techies.
Candidates for Jio's Customer Service team will be required to take up customer interaction, resolve customer queries and ensure "100 per cent SIM Provisioning to achieve error free handset activation", among other responsibilities. "As a part of the Customer Service team, you will interact with our customers, understand their problems, identify the gaps and take action to deliver a world class digital experience," Jio said.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani last month announced the launch of a 4G-enabled feature phone, called JioPhone. With JioPhone, the company aims to garner the 50 crore customer base using features phones.
Meanwhile, Jio's aggressive data tariffs have led to increased competition in the telecom sector, wherein many incumbent operators are revising their plans and announcing lucrative offers to protect market share.