Reliance Jio To End 3-Month Complimentary 'Summer Surprise' Offer
Jio recently clocked 72 million paid users and extended its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: April 06, 2017 21:50 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jio announced its 'Summer Surprise offer' on March 31.
Highlights
Jio to withdraw 3-month complimentary 'Summer Surprise offer'
Telecom regulator TRAI asked Jio to withdraw the offer
Jio recently clocked 72 million paid users
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday asked Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to withdraw its three-month complimentary 'Summer Surprise' offer. The new entrant in the telecom sector, Jio, has accepted the decision of the telecom regulator and decided to withdraw the offer. "Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days," the company said in a statement.
"All customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," the company statement added.
Jio announced the 'Summer Surprise' offer on March 31. Under this offer, all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) plans got three months' complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan.
Jio recently clocked 72 million paid users and extended its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.
Also, Moody's Investors Service calculation shows that Jio will be able to generate revenue of about Rs 21,300 crore) for the current financial year, assuming all 72 million users pay Rs 303 per 28 days between July 2017 and March 2018.
Jio has upended the telecom sector since its entry, forcing rivals Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, others into lowering their prices, thus eroding profits across the sector.