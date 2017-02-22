Reliance Jio's Prime Offer: Here Are 10 Things To Know
Jio's 'Prime' membership will enable members to enjoy "the full bouquet of Jio's applications" till March 31, 2018, said Reliance Industries.
'Prime' membership is available for existing Jio users and those who join the network before March 31.
Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a new Prime membership offer, though it will charge a nominal price for its services from April 1. The new Reliance Jio Prime plan continues the unlimited benefits that Reliance Jio has offered since its launch. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio has crossed the 100 million customer base mark in 170 days of its launch. Under the Prime offer, existing Jio customers get a one-year extension of current unlimited data benefits, beginning April 2017, at a one-time enrolment fee of Rs 99 and "a rock-bottom introductory price of only Rs 303 per month".
Here are 10 things to know on the Jio Prime membership scheme:
1) Reliance Jio will continue to offer domestic calls to any network including STD and roaming for free beyond April 1, 2017.
2) "Jio promises to provide world-class data at prices affordable to all Indians." Mr Ambani said. (Watch)
3) The 'Prime' membership will enable members to enjoy "the full bouquet of Jio's applications" till March 31, 2018, extending the Jio Happy New Year Offer by a full year.
4) The membership is available for existing Jio customers as well as those who join the network before March 31.
5) They can sign up for Prime membership from March 1 to March 31, 2017, for a one-time fee of Rs 99.
6) For Prime subscribers, free 4G data usage would be capped at 1 GB per day.
7) Enrolment for Jio Prime Membership can be done through MyJio app, the www.jio.com website or by simply walking into any Jio or Jio partner store, Reliance Industries Limited or RIL added.
8) The extension of Jio Happy New Year Offer - which was similar to Jio's initial promotional offer of free voice and data - for another full year will also translate to additional benefit worth over Rs 10,000 for Prime membership subscribers, it added.
9) Promising to be the most value-for-money telecom operator in India, Jio said it will monitor publicly announced plans from all operators across the country on a regular basis and provide 20 per cent more data than the respective highest-selling plans.