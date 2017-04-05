Rishad Premji Appointed As Vice-Chairman Of IT Industry Body Nasscom

New Delhi: IT industry body Nasscom on Wednesday appointed Raman Roy, CMD of Gurugram-based Quatrro, as its chairman and Rishad Premji as the vice chairman for 2017-18. Rishad Premji, currently chief strategy officer at Wipro will succeed Mr Roy, who served as the vice chairman for the previous fiscal year and will take on the new role from April 6. The announcement comes at a time when the over $140-billion Indian IT industry faces a number of headwinds like growing protectionism from various countries and business shifts towards digital. Rishad Premji, son of IT czar Azim Premji, is responsible for formulating the strategic priorities of Wipro, as per the Nasscom website.
"Nasscom is playing a critical role in evangelising the digital opportunity for the sector and I would like to support the industry in facilitating the skilling and reskilling effort of the industry through disruptive models," Mr Roy said.
Building India's innovation edge is another key priority and the industry body plans to scale up start-ups and centre of excellence initiatives to the next level, he added.
R Chandrashekhar, president of Nasscom, said: "A new-age leader like Rishad, with his vast exposure, will bring fresh ideas to the table, helping the industry tap new domains and opportunities globally."
Mr Roy, along with Rishad and Mr Chandrashekhar, will lead the Indian IT industry body to carry out its diverse array of priorities. The leadership team will also work towards further strengthening various sector councils and focus on enhanced member outreach and involvement.
Rishad joined Wipro Technologies in 2007 as business head in the banking and financial services vertical. Prior to joining Wipro, Rishad Premji worked with Bain & Co in London. He has also worked with GE Capital in the US.
Rishad holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated with a BA in Economics from Wesleyan University in the US. He's also a graduate of GE's Financial Management Program.
He is on the Board of the Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro GE.