Sacked IT, Telecom Employees Move Labour Commissioner

"We have received 12 complaints against managements of IT and telecom companies from the employees who were sacked," said Harish Puri, Government Labour Officer.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 08, 2017 22:51 (IST)
Pune: At least a dozen employees of information technology and telecom firms here who lost their jobs have moved the labour commissioner's office seeking justice.

"We have received 12 complaints against managements of IT and telecom companies from the employees who were sacked," said Harish Puri, Government Labour Officer.

"Since the complaints were genuine, we tried the reconciliation route, but after reconciliation talks with the managements failed, we are in the process of referring these cases to the Labour Court under the Industrial Disputes Act," Puri said.

The complainants have come together under the aegis of Pune Chapter of Forum For Information Technology Employees (FITE).

FITE office bearers claimed that over 100 such complaints have been filed with labour commissioners all over the country, including IT hubs such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida and Bengaluru.

Elavasaran Raja, Pune and Mumbai coordinator for FITE, said that managements of IT firms are blatantly violating the labour laws by sacking their employees. "We are putting up a collective fight against lay-offs," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 08, 2017 22:51 (IST)
