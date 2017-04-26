NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Preorders Hit 80,000 In A Week

The pre-booking saw more than four times the pre-booking compared to the earlier Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: April 26, 2017 17:34 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reached 80,000 units
Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reached 80,000 units
New Delhi: Coming as a sigh of relief for Samsung after the Note 7 fiasco last year, pre-orders for its new flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have reached 80,000 units within a week of the launch in India. "The pre-orders are expected to hit 150,000 units by the end of this month," industry sources told Indo Asian News Service.

Packed with a voice assistant, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ were listed on a Flipkart banner ad for pre-orders, starting from April 19. 

According to the sources, the company saw 15 times more traffic than usual on Samsung e-store that led to a temporary downtime. 

The pre-booking saw more than four times the pre-booking compared to the earlier Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices.

Early delivery for pre-booking customers will start from May 2 and owing to high demand of the black colour variants, the delivery date of these devices will start from May 12.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India told IANS: "We are overwhelmed with the response we have received for our flagships Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. A special 'thank you' to the customers for such a magnificent response. We are confident that S8 and S8+ will further propel our growth and we will be able to sustain and strengthen our position in India".

Set to give Apple iPhones a tough competition, Samsung released the devices with a voice assistant called Bixby. 

At Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively, the S8 and S8+ devices with significantly larger screens, have re-engineered design with rounded edges and symmetrical sides make them compact and comfortable for one-handed operation. 

The "Infinity Display" and bezel-less design gives a user 18 per cent more screen with no buttons. The physical home key on the front has given way to a more intuitive soft key with a pressure sensor that is embedded under the display.

For security, the company introduced an iris scanner, which is one of the most secure biometric identification systems on a phone. 

Samsung S8 and S8+ have 12MP rear cameras with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation and 8MP auto-focus front shooters. The devices run on Android 7.0 Nougat. While S8 has a 3,000 mAh battery, S8+ boasts a 3,500 mAh battery.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 26, 2017 17:34 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ S Chand IPO Opens: Five Things To Know Before You Invest
SamsungSamsung galaxy s8samsung s8 preordersSamsung S8 launchsamsung galaxy s8 orderssamsung galaxy preorderGalaxy S8 and S8voice assistant Bixbysamsung bixbys8 vs iphones8 orders

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.