Samsung Says Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Not For US Market

Samsung said Monday it would sell refurbished versions of the Note 7, which were permanently pulled from markets globally last year due to fire-prone batteries.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 28, 2017 19:08 (IST)
Samsung's Note 7 phones were pulled from markets globally last year.
New York: Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will not be offering any refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones for sale or rent in the United States, the company told Reuters.

Samsung said on Monday it would sell refurbished versions of the Note 7, which were permanently pulled from markets globally last year roughly two months after their launch due to fire-prone batteries, in some markets without providing specifics.

Samsung told Reuters in a separate statement on Monday it "will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the U.S."
 

Story first published on: March 28, 2017 19:08 (IST)
