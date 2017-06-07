Samsung To Invest About Rs 5,000 Crore To Double Production In India

Samsung said it will invest Rs 5,000 crore to expand its Noida plant
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced Rs 4,915 crore investment in India to add fresh capacity at its Noida plant, where it manufactures smartphones, refrigerators and flat panel televisions. The investment proposal was recently approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, Samsung said in a press release.
The expansion of plant on an additional 35 acres of land adjacent to the current Samsung facility in Noida, will double the production capacity of both mobile phones and refrigerators. The South Korean company said that the investment would position the Noida plant as a major production hub and create about 5,000 new jobs.
Samsung, which has lost market share to Chinese smartphone brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Gionee and Lenovo in recent times said that the investment will help the company step up production capacity of its smartphones to 12 million units a month from the existing 5 million. The capacity for refrigerators would double to 3 million units per annum (against 1.5 million at present), and for TV panels to 2.6 million units (from 1.3 million), an official told Press Trust of India.
Samsung currently has two factories-in Noida and Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, along with five R&D centres and one design centre in Noida, employing over 70,000 people, a company statement said.
"The expansion of the plant will act as a catalyst for the development of a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem and is expected to generate thousands of new jobs, both direct and indirect, across the country," the statement added.