SAP Plans To Upskill 15 Lakh Consultants, To Have 100 Training Centres In India

SAP, a German technology company which focusses on providing software for businesses, said it will train and reskill 15 lakh professionals in the next three years in India as small enterprises and business undergo a digital transformation.



According to the company's estimates in the wake of GST roll-out and the Government's Digital India initiative, more than 51 million SMEs (small-and medium-sized enterprises) in India will eventually have to onboard or scale their technology infrastructure. SAP India has launched new programs to plug this gap in the next few years.



As part of its push to retool its partner ecosystem, the company also announced 'Digital Learning Kits' which will offer SAP courses at a reduced cost over an online portal.

According to Deb Deep Sengupta, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, "Currently, an estimated 2 lakh SAP consultants thrive within our partner ecosystem which contributes approximately $ 8 billion in revenues."SAP India also said that it will add 45 new training centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, taking the total count of SAP centres in India to 100. It will therefore give rise to an industry wide requirement of digital experts who will have the capability to enable enterprises transition to a digital platform.