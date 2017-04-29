Smartphone Shipments Rise In 2017 As Samsung, Xiaomi Corner Market Share

New Delhi: Smartphone shipments in India registered a growth of 15 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2017, reaching 29 million units, a report said on Saturday.
According to findings by market research firm Counterpoint, Samsung continued to retain the top spot, followed by Xiaomi. Vivo, OPPO and Lenovo (that also includes Motorola) occupied the other three spots.
Together, all these top five brands contributed to almost 70 per cent of the total smartphone market.
