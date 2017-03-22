NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Snapdeal Denies Talks For Sale

A spokeswoman for e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal said the company "categorically denies having had any such discussion".
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 22, 2017 11:41 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
A Snapdeal spokeswoman said the information is
A Snapdeal spokeswoman said the information is "incorrect and without basis".
Mumbai: E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday firmly denied that it was in talks to sell the firm, after Mint newspaper reported the company was in talks with domestic rivals for a potential sale.

Mint had reported Snapdeal was in talks with Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Flipkart for a potential sale, quoting sources.

"Snapdeal categorically denies having had any such discussion. The information is incorrect and without basis. We are making decisive progress in our journey towards profitability and all our efforts are aligned in this direction," a spokeswoman said in a written statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 22, 2017 11:41 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Indians Leave Bankers In The Cold In $23 Billion Telecoms Mega-Deal
SnapdealPaytm E-CommerceFlipkart

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.