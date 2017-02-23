Softbank Denies Interest In Vodafone-Idea Cellular Merged Company
A media report had earlier said the Japanese firm was looking to pick up a stake in a Vodafone-Idea merged company, citing four unidentified people aware of developments.
Mumbai: Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday denied it was in talks with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit and Idea Cellular to pick up a stake in a potential merger between the two Indian wireless carriers.
SoftBank's denial follows a report in The Economic Times newspaper that the Japanese firm was looking to pick up a stake in a Vodafone-Idea merged company, citing four unidentified people aware of developments.
"We would like to categorically deny SoftBank's participation in the alleged Vodafone, Idea Cellular merger in India," a SoftBank spokeswoman said.
"We underline that we have held no such discussions and media reports about the same are baseless and unsubstantiated."